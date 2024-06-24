Xulfi lauds fellow singer Hasan Raheem's unique artistry in new song 'Turri Jandi'

Pakistani singer Xulfi shared an appreciation note for fellow artist Hasan Raheem, lavishing praise over his performance in the new Coke Studio song titled Turri Jandi.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Xulfi shared a clip of the music video and penned a moving tribute to laud the Wishes singer’s talent.
"In my almost three decades of making or performing music, l've been blessed with my paths crossing with so many wonderful artists. I'm grateful for them for various reasons. For you, l'm grateful for an interesting reason. You initiate a curiosity in me,” the Coke studio producer began highlighting the lasting impact Hasan had on him.
He continued to reveal, "You're intriguing. With the way you talk, the way you write, your choice of words, your melody sense, your expression, it is such a unique signature. There's no one like you. That's for sure."
Xulfi didn’t stop there as he went on to honor Hasan’s immense hard work in making the new song Turri Jandi a success, "Turri Jandi is one of those stories that I'll never forget we told the world. And this story couldn't have been told without you. Your lyricism, your singing style, your aura and now you're acting as well... It's heartfelt and soulful."
"I remember going through a post a few years back where you were practicing boxing or a similar sport. Noticed you had a moustache then. I realized that suddenly it feels you're not of this time... Somehow you are but you are also not. Somehow some of my curiosity about you was answered then of why you're so unique. And at that point, I made up my mind about you in the Turri world,” the acclaimed songwriter recalled a past memory.
"Today, you've made the world or rather worlds your own, and I'm ecstatic about that. Will never forget our songwriting sessions for this. It took us time, but it was worth it,” Xulfi concluded his post.