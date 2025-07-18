Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the physical toll stress has taken on her body, as rumors swirl about husband Justin Bieber’s alleged financial troubles.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram stories to on Thursday to open up about her health miseries

She revealed that she has been suffering from a “perioral dermatitis flare” while sharing uploaded a close-up selfie to show redness around her chin.

Hailey explained, “Always flares up when I'm traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress.”

She also shared  in a next slide that a "low-effort" techniques she turns to when symptoms arise.

In another selfie with filter, she added, "What I use when I have a flare: so minimal. rinse my face with water, prescription Azelaic, Hypochlorous acid, Clindamycin, Glazing Milk.”

The mother of one’s new posts came shortly after her husband the Peaches crooner dropped his seventh studio album Swag and settled the agreement with Scooter Braun.

The report occurred after a settlement, claiming that Justin couldn’t repay Hybe or cover Braun’s back commissions until Hailey’s Rhode money arrived.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Hailey denied claims that Justin was delaying his financial settlement with his ex-manager until the Rhode deal was finalized and funded.

“The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs,” Hailey's rep stated.

To note, after an agreement, Justin finally agreed to over $30million to Brausn’s record company.

