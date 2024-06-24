Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show

Taylor Swift had an unexpected guest join her onstage at her third Eras Tour show in London- a bug!
The Gorgeous singer accidentally swallowed the insect while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The moment was captured on video by a TikTok user in which Swift could be heard singing the lyrics "And forget why I needed to," when she started coughing and asked the crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?"
This is not the first time the Lover crooner has swallowed a bug onstage.
During a stop in Chicago in December, she accidentally inhaled an insect and said, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" She then joked that it was "delicious.”
Despite the minor mishap, Swift powered through the performance.
Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also made a surprise appearance onstage, joining her dancers to assist with a costume change during the show.
Gracie Abrams also joined Swift onstage to perform her new song Us, which features Swift.
Moreover, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London was a star-studded show, with several famous faces in attendance.
On Friday, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined the sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, celebrating the prince's 42nd birthday.
Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, was also in attendance, along with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.