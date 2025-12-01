Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash

The 'Jumanji' star drops heartfelt birthday tribute to his co-star, Karen Gillan, on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillans onset birthday bash
Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash 

Dwayne Johnson has shared never-before-seen glimpses into his Jumanji co-star, Karen Gillan's, on-set birthday bash. 

The 53-year-old American actor and professional wrestler turned to his Instagram account on Sunday, November 30, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his beloved co-actress. 

"Happiest of birthdays to the only @karengillan, so cool we could celebrate you on your special day from our set of Jumanji," Dwayne stated in the caption.

He continued, "I was hoping the cake would make Kevin explode as he does in our film - but no such luck. HBD KG!! We love ya." 

The 38-year-old Scottish actress and filmmaker has celebrated her birthday on the set of the new Jumanji movie with cake and her favorite cast mates.

Notably, the Hollywood actress took to social media to tell fans that she spent her special day working in Los Angeles along with co-star pals Dwayne, Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Alex Wolff.

Inverness-born Karen is reprising her role as Ruby Roundhouse for the fourth instalment of the movie franchise, which is expected to hit screens next year. 

The 38-year-old wrote on social media: "I’ve seen many birthdays with these guys over the years."

Dwayne Johnson is currently filming for Jumanji's third instalment alongside, Karen Gillan, which is expected to be premiered in December next year. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win
‘Zootopia 2’ voiceover cast includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Tommy Chong

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts
The 'Titanic' director's new film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is slated to be released in December this year

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99
A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst
Jojo Siwa breaks silence after rushing to hospital just hours before her Black Friday show

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance
Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death
The 'Fast and Furious' star tragically passed away in a fatal car crash back in November 2013

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran lays bare marriage struggles in brutally honest new album 'Play'
The 'Photograph' singer's new tracks revealed the strain of Mathematics World Tour placed on his home life

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown reveals last name after adoption with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first child through adoption in August

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’

Priyanka Chopra marks Thanksgiving with gratitude for life’s ‘simple pleasures’
The ‘Heads of State’ actress pens a heartfelt message as she posts sweet Thanksgiving photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti