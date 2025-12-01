Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash 

Dwayne Johnson has shared never-before-seen glimpses into his Jumanji co-star, Karen Gillan's, on-set birthday bash.
The 53-year-old American actor and professional wrestler turned to his Instagram account on Sunday, November 30, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his beloved co-actress.
"Happiest of birthdays to the only @karengillan, so cool we could celebrate you on your special day from our set of Jumanji," Dwayne stated in the caption.
He continued, "I was hoping the cake would make Kevin explode as he does in our film - but no such luck. HBD KG!! We love ya."
The 38-year-old Scottish actress and filmmaker has celebrated her birthday on the set of the new Jumanji movie with cake and her favorite cast mates.
Notably, the Hollywood actress took to social media to tell fans that she spent her special day working in Los Angeles along with co-star pals Dwayne, Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Alex Wolff.
Inverness-born Karen is reprising her role as Ruby Roundhouse for the fourth instalment of the movie franchise, which is expected to hit screens next year.
The 38-year-old wrote on social media: "I’ve seen many birthdays with these guys over the years."
Dwayne Johnson is currently filming for Jumanji's third instalment alongside, Karen Gillan, which is expected to be premiered in December next year.