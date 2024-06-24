Elon Musk confirms having 12th baby, third with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk quietly extended his family as he welcomed his 12th baby with Neuralink exec, Shivon Zilis, earlier this year, as per multiple media reports this week.
Musk confirmed the news to Page Six explaining that his new baby was far from a “secret”.
“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know,” the Tesla founder expressed.
Musk further added, “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”
This is Musk's third child with Zilis, following the birth of twins Strider and Azure in November 2021.
In addition to his children with Zilis, he has five kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson including a son named Nevada, born in 2002, who tragically passed away at 10 weeks old due to SID.
The couple then had twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, followed by triplet boys Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, all via in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008, after which he was married actor Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2016, but the couple did not have any children.
However, his next relationship with musician Grimes resulted in three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus also known as Tau.