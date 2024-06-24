Royal

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s dad wants family reunion before death

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024


Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has pleaded publicly to end their long-time feud.

It has been over six years now that the two had a fallout after he was “caught staging paparazzi” pictures right before his daughter’s 2018 wedding with Prince Harry.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, the American Director revealed of having accepted his mistake and “apologizing repeatedly” to no avail.

“Meghan Markle was mad at me because I posed for some paparazzi pictures before the wedding. I was totally alone and being hounded,” he pointed.

Once again, Thomas Markle “begged” the Duchess of Sussex to put their differences aside as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet deserve the right to know their family.

Even if that’s not possible, he requested for a photo of his grandchildren at the very least, adding that it’s “very sad” that they can’t form a loving relationship with one another.

Prince Harry’s father-in-law said, “I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan Markle, won’t be in touch.”

He sat for this interview on his 80th birthday, just for a chance to get his message across the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Thomas Markle believes that he doesn’t have much time left in this world because “Markle men never make it to 80 years,” and so wishes to reconcile as soon as possible.

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Royal News

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince William’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture wins Kate Middelton’s heart
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abruptly steps down from throne
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kate Middleton’s A-List guest at Birthday Parade hails mad laughter
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince Harry harsh nickname for Queen Camilla revealed
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Meghan Markle brand aims for success despite past setbacks