Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has pleaded publicly to end their long-time feud.
It has been over six years now that the two had a fallout after he was “caught staging paparazzi” pictures right before his daughter’s 2018 wedding with Prince Harry.
In a new interview with Daily Mail, the American Director revealed of having accepted his mistake and “apologizing repeatedly” to no avail.
“Meghan Markle was mad at me because I posed for some paparazzi pictures before the wedding. I was totally alone and being hounded,” he pointed.
Once again, Thomas Markle “begged” the Duchess of Sussex to put their differences aside as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet deserve the right to know their family.
Even if that’s not possible, he requested for a photo of his grandchildren at the very least, adding that it’s “very sad” that they can’t form a loving relationship with one another.
Prince Harry’s father-in-law said, “I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan Markle, won’t be in touch.”
He sat for this interview on his 80th birthday, just for a chance to get his message across the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.
Thomas Markle believes that he doesn’t have much time left in this world because “Markle men never make it to 80 years,” and so wishes to reconcile as soon as possible.