Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one Yellowstone season

  by Web Desk
  June 24, 2024
Kevin Costner has notified fans of never returning to his hit series, Yellowstone, ever again.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that he only signed up for just one season of this TV drama, but went on to do cover five instalments instead.

It was last week that Kevin Costner made an announcement about bidding his John Dutton role goodbye forever before the final part, so as to focus on other productions.

But, now, he has admitted of never intending to have stayed with this project for such a long anyway.

The star said, “Yellowstone was a great moment in my life. I remember thinking I wanted to do this. Maybe do one season or just one long movie, and ended up doing five.”

“It was important for me to be able to do other things and, you know, try to make that work But I just wasn't able to make it work,” he added.

Going on, Kevin Costner confessed of having a “wonderful” time working on the show’s set while hoping that it gets noted down as part of his legacy.

“I’m a part of things that I think are really watchable. That’s what I want, to be for people to be surprised. Yellowstone burst onto the scene and it was a surprise,” he pointed.

