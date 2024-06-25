Hollywood

Taylor Swift swoons over beau Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut in heartfelt tribute

Taylor Swift showed her ‘drunk in love’ side for Travis Kelce

  Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024


Taylor Swift wrote down quite a long message reflecting at her back-to-back Wembley Stadium performances in London.

But since so much happened during those three days of a blasting concert, it’s not a tough cookie to acknowledge that all those star-studded moments deserve such a tribute.

Hopping on Instagram, the vocalist recalled, “Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME…”

“Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. Never going to forget. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August,” she added.


In her message, Taylor Swift thanked Hayley Williams for singing Castles Crumbling together whereas Gracie Abrams for a surprise appearance with the song Us.

And, finally, she expressed of “swooning over” boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut, even showing it through attached pictures.

In the very first image, the artist was romantically lost gazing at the NFL player as he was busy looking at the giant pool of audience.

Another one showed him carrying a ‘besotted in love’ Taylor Swift in his arms, followed by a video of this exact moment.

