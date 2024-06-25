Royal

King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father

King Charles invited for a ‘reconciliation talk’ by Thomas Markle

  June 25, 2024


Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has mirrored King Charles’ emotional experiences.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke of falling out with his daughter after having staged a paparazzi shoot right before her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

While requesting to end their feud now, Thomas Markle expressed of being “in the same boat” as King Charles, who doesn’t get to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet either.

The former American director said that he has “deep empathy” for Your Majesty and would “love to speak to him” about this similar difficulty that they’re facing.

Meghan Markle’s dad went on to suggest that King Charles might have “the same unanswered questions” in his head, then mentioned neither of them “deserve such treatment.”

As often pointed out by the media, he even reiterated that the Monarch’s cancer treatment is the perfect opportunity for a family reconciliation.

Thomas Markle didn’t hold back from voicing out that these circumstances are unfair to Prince Harry as well.

According to him, the Duke of Sussex didn’t get a chance to mingle with his wife’s family, which is just like Meghan Markle being secluded from the royals.

Royal News

