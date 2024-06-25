Scarlett Johansson set to return in ‘Jurassic World 4’

Scarlett Johansson is set to captivate the audience as she has confirmed her role in the new Jurassic World movie.
While promoting the film Fly Me to the Moon, the Black Widow actress expressed her delight at landing a role in the popular franchise, confessing that she has been trying to land a part for many years.
Johansson said, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years.”
She added, "I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it."
The Lucy star continued, "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even - I'm pinching myself. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable."
On asked about her opinion regarding the franchise, she responded, "Everything. I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. It was, like, life-changing."
Johansson is set to appear in the upcoming movie alongside Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton.
The screenplay was penned by David Koepp, known for writing the script for the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film.
"The script is so incredible," Johansson revealed, adding, "(Koepp) returned after, like, 30 years to write the script."
Note that the actors from the Jurassic World films, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will not appear in the upcoming movie.
Additionally, the original Jurassic Park stars—Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern—will also not be part of the new movie.
The new film is set for release in July 2025.