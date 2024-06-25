Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson set to return in ‘Jurassic World 4’

Scarlett Johansson confirms her return in 'Jurassic World 4’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Scarlett Johansson set to return in ‘Jurassic World 4’
Scarlett Johansson confirms her return in 'Jurassic World 4’

Scarlett Johansson is set to captivate the audience as she has confirmed her role in the new Jurassic World movie.

While promoting the film Fly Me to the Moon, the Black Widow actress expressed her delight at landing a role in the popular franchise, confessing that she has been trying to land a part for many years.

Johansson said, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years.”

She added, "I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it."

The Lucy star continued, "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even - I'm pinching myself. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable."

On asked about her opinion regarding the franchise, she responded, "Everything. I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. It was, like, life-changing."

Johansson is set to appear in the upcoming movie alongside Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton.

The screenplay was penned by David Koepp, known for writing the script for the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

"The script is so incredible," Johansson revealed, adding, "(Koepp) returned after, like, 30 years to write the script."

Note that the actors from the Jurassic World films, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will not appear in the upcoming movie.

Additionally, the original Jurassic Park stars—Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern—will also not be part of the new movie.

The new film is set for release in July 2025.

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Hollywood News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Taylor Swift swoons over beau Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut in heartfelt tribute
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one ‘Yellowstone’ season
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Ben Affleck explodes at paparazzi outside Jennifer Lopez’s house
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce in electrifying ‘Eras Tour’ performance
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Taylor Swift responds back to haters who ‘talk sh*t’ about her
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ reveals new plot twist
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Tom Cruise bromances Travis Kelce big time at Taylor Swift concert
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’