Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll

Sabrina Carpenter has stepped forward to shut the hateful troll with a scathing response sharing screenshots of the nasty comments.
After the Espresso singer achieved another hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday, June 24, she responded to an online critic by sharing screenshots of the chart rankings along with the comments.
In early June, the critics posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I don’t think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard my goodness.”
The Please Please Please singer replied with the screenshots alongside a witty remark, “ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”
To note, Carpenter’s song Please Please Please marks her first chart-topping hit in her career spanning over a decade.
Her popular track Espresso secured the fourth position on the latest Hot 100 chart and reached its peak at number three earlier this month.
Contributing to the success of Please Please Please was its music video, in which Carpenter's actual boyfriend, popular actor Barry Keoghan, appeared alongside her.
The infectious tune was created by Jack Antonoff, a collaborator of Taylor Swift.
In June 2024, Carpenter took to her Instagram account to express her delight over garnering the position in the Billboard chart.
The Tall Girl star noted, “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4.. I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!”
She added, “@jackantonoff @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!! I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!! good things come in three’s”
Sabrina Carpenter concluded, “thank you everyone who’s listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon.”