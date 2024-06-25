Trending

Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll

Sabrina Carpenter responded to an online critic by sharing screenshots of the chart rankings

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll

Sabrina Carpenter has stepped forward to shut the hateful troll with a scathing response sharing screenshots of the nasty comments.

After the Espresso singer achieved another hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday, June 24, she responded to an online critic by sharing screenshots of the chart rankings along with the comments.

In early June, the critics posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I don’t think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard my goodness.”

The Please Please Please singer replied with the screenshots alongside a witty remark, “ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”

Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll

To note, Carpenter’s song Please Please Please marks her first chart-topping hit in her career spanning over a decade.

Her popular track Espresso secured the fourth position on the latest Hot 100 chart and reached its peak at number three earlier this month.

Contributing to the success of Please Please Please was its music video, in which Carpenter's actual boyfriend, popular actor Barry Keoghan, appeared alongside her.

The infectious tune was created by Jack Antonoff, a collaborator of Taylor Swift.

In June 2024, Carpenter took to her Instagram account to express her delight over garnering the position in the Billboard chart.

The Tall Girl star noted, “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4.. I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!”

She added, “@jackantonoff @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!! I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!! good things come in three’s”

Sabrina Carpenter concluded, “thank you everyone who’s listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon.”

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Trending News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Elon Musk confirms having 12th baby, third with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce finally go Instagram official: Photo
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much