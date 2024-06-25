Ananya Panday looks dreamy in selfie with Orry from Ambani's cruise bash: Pics

Ananya Panday shares a lovely bond with her best buddy Orry and their latest selfie together is proof!
The two friends indeed had a blast at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash in Italy, which was hosted last month.
Apart from this, the two many times have also been caught catching up on all the B-town buzz and gossip over drives and dinners.
On Monday, the social media sensation dropped some unseen images on his official Instagram page featuring fond memories from their French getaway.
In the selfie, Orry looked handsome as ever but what grabbed eyeballs was the Dream Girl 2 actor’s vintage style and poise as she posed with other besties Taarika Mariwala and Tania Shroff in a pink sequined attire.
Sharing the pictures, Orry penned a sweet caption to describe the get-together, “No one enjoys watching anything more than other people's failures.”
Ananya Panday also managed to spend quality moments with her other BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, exploring the beauty of Italy.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and others were also part of the glitzy cruise wedding bash.