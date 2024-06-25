Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift

Prince William faced a nightmarish experience trying to attend Taylor Swift's Wembley show as he was afraid to run behind schedule with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The insider revealed to Hello Magazine that the Royals couldn’t easily make their way to Wembley and they were 'panicking' about their timings.
As per the source, “They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early”
The insider added, “They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long.”
The insider also asserted that Prince William and his children attempted to position themselves at the rear of the box in order to avoid attracting too much notice during the performance.
Taylor Swift was also delighted with the royal presence as she hopped to her Instagram account to share the selfie with the royals and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who appeared on stage with the star last night.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted the heartwarming image on their Instagram along with the caption, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”