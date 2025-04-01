King Felipe forced to issue formal apology in key meeting

King Felipe was forced to apologise during his speech at the Spanish Economic Forum Wake Up, Spain!
On March 31, the King of Spain attended the high profile forum, where he showcased a change to his appearance that had the crowd wincing in sympathy.
Felipe’s cheeks were rosy and his face appeared to be a little red due to sunburn, which he seemingly got during skiing trip at Formigal in recent days.
He said, “This is what happens when you don't protect yourself properly from the sun," after apologising for his appearance.
The Spanish monarch recently went on a trip to the Formigal resort in the Aragonese Pyrenees along with his close pals, including the CEO of Aramón, Antonio Gericó.
During the short getaway, they dined at Las Mugas, an acclaimed restaurant run by chef Toño Rodríguez.
Felipe’s wife of 20 years, Queen Letizia, was not part of the trip as she travelled to the Republic of Cape Verde, where she visited a shelter that aims to improve "protection, care, and treatment services for women victims of gender-based violence."
To note, Felipe and Letizia's trips come just two months after the royal couple bid farewell to their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who embarked on a six-month voyage in January.
