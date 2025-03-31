King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised 

Royal

King Charles was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to the side effects of his cancer treatment

King Charles returned to his work after being hospitalized due to the side effects of his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace shared a delightful update on the 76-year-old monarch’s health as he is ready to resume his public engagements and meetings after spending a restful weekend at his home in Highgrove.

The father-of-two is set to hold regular state duties and private meetings regarding his upcoming four-day state visit to Italy with his wife, Queen Camilla.

Daily Express UK reported that the appointments of the meetings were previously rescheduled to ensure the King's health.

Charles unexpectedly postponed his trip to Birmingham on Friday, March 28, after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday for side effects from his planned cancer treatment.

He has been under medical observation at the London Clinic since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year.

Shortly after being discharged from the hospital, the King reportedly went to his study to work on his state papers. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to visit Italy and the Vatican from April 7 to 10, where the royal couple had planned to meet Pope Francis.   

