Royal

King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, inaugurates the fifth edition of Spanish Economic Forum

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit

King Felipe has officially launched the fifth edition of Spanish Economic Forum, Wake Up, Spain!

Sharing a collection of photographs from the Spanish Monarch’s latest engagement on Monday, March 31, the Royal Family updated about the details of his new visit via its official Instagram handle.

The forum, which comprises of a series of meetings, brings together over 150 international key figures and personalities from social, technological, and scientific worlds.

Related: Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde



“The King inaugurates the 5th edition of the Spanish Economic Forum "Wake up, Spain!", a series of meetings organized by EL ESPAÑOL, bringing together more than 150 international leaders, politicians, business leaders, and figures from the social, technological, and scientific worlds to share ideas and contribute proposals on how the Spanish economy should adapt to the geopolitical changes taking place,” shared the Royal Family.

It added, "Spain has a historic opportunity to contribute, alongside our partners and from leadership positions, to addressing this crucial new moment for Europe and the world," the King emphasized in his speech.”

Related: King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip

King Felipe’s latest engagement comes after his wife, Queen Letizia went on a Cooperation trip to the Republic of Cape Verde.

The state visit began on March 24 and concluded on March 27, 2025.

Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy
Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world
Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares touching message on Mother's day
Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares touching message on Mother's day
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France
King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr