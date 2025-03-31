King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit

King Felipe has officially launched the fifth edition of Spanish Economic Forum, Wake Up, Spain!
Sharing a collection of photographs from the Spanish Monarch’s latest engagement on Monday, March 31, the Royal Family updated about the details of his new visit via its official Instagram handle.
The forum, which comprises of a series of meetings, brings together over 150 international key figures and personalities from social, technological, and scientific worlds.
“The King inaugurates the 5th edition of the Spanish Economic Forum "Wake up, Spain!", a series of meetings organized by EL ESPAÑOL, bringing together more than 150 international leaders, politicians, business leaders, and figures from the social, technological, and scientific worlds to share ideas and contribute proposals on how the Spanish economy should adapt to the geopolitical changes taking place,” shared the Royal Family.
It added, "Spain has a historic opportunity to contribute, alongside our partners and from leadership positions, to addressing this crucial new moment for Europe and the world," the King emphasized in his speech.”
King Felipe’s latest engagement comes after his wife, Queen Letizia went on a Cooperation trip to the Republic of Cape Verde.
The state visit began on March 24 and concluded on March 27, 2025.