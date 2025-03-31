Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returns to Instagram after son's birthday drama  

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returned to Instagram after neglecting his son Wolfie's ninth birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old British executive shared several images of a house from his company, Banda Property, which was accompanied by three brown emojis beneath the post.
This post of Edoardo came after his eldest son, Wolfie, celebrated his birthday on Friday, March 28, with his mother, Dara Huang.
Related: Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth
The father-of-three reportedly decided to skip his son's birthday celebrations this year, as he is merely focused on sharing father duties with his new born baby girl.
Edoardo and Beatrice welcomed their second daughter, Athena, in January 2025.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2020, is also parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Beatrice shared an emotional update about her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.
Beatrice further admitted, "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realize your baby is going to arrive early."
It is pertinent to note, Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
Related: Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to her essay about daughter's premature birth