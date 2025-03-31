Kate Middleton, Prince William Mother's Day video features new royal member 

Kate Middleton and Prince William's recent Mother's Day tribute seemingly featured a new Royal Family member.
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a video on their Instagram account on Sunday, March 30, to pay homage to nature to mark the celebration of Mother's Day.
In the viral footage, eagle-eyed fans noticed a family dog, Orla, alongside a brown Cocker Spaniel.
The royal couple both briefly appeared in the video, which showcases several natural environments across the UK.
Kate penned a heartfelt caption for her post, "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature."
"And recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C," she concluded her post.
As the 43-year-old British Royal Family member’s post gained traction on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section as they observed a new pet in her video.
One fan commented, "Guys, Orla has a new brother or sister."
"Princess Catherine has a new puppy," another admirer chimed in.
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their Cocker Spaniel, Orla, into their family in 2020, shortly before the passing of their previous dog, Lupo, in November of that year.
As of now, they have not announced the new addition to the Royal Family.
