Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?

Carole Middleton was notably absent as Princess Kate took a surprising step away from royal tradition.
Previously, it was suggested by a royal commentator that the Princess of Wales, 43, would publicly honour her mother on Mother's Day.
But, the future Queen of Britain opted for a nature video accompanied by an emotional message instead of paying homage to her mother, who supported her during cancer journey.
In her personal message on Mother’s day, she wrote, “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.”
Kate continued, "This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life."
The Princess of Wales deviated from royal tradition by opting not to share a family photo with her children or her mother, Carole, seemingly due to the backlash she faced last year.
Last year's Kate dropped a heavily photoshopped picture which ignited a controversy.
Notably, royal observers considered that her deviation from royal tradition was a safeguard for her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, whom she shares with Prince William.
