Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama

Meghan Markle has released a personal letter amid ongoing controversy of Prince Harry’s charity.
On Monday night, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared some exciting news about her upcoming brand launch.
Her launch comes after Harry resigned as patron of Sentebale charity alongside co-founder, Prince Seeiso.
Meghan stated in her letter, "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional. I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home.”
She added, "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week. Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden.”
The items of her brand will go live this for the US fans.
Notably, Meghan’s newsletter was distributed to As Ever subscribers on March 31, coinciding with ongoing reports surrounding her husband’s departure from Sentebale.
