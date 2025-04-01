Royal

Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama

The Duchess of Sussex makes exciting announcement about her As Ever brand

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harrys Sentebale drama
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama

Meghan Markle has released a personal letter amid ongoing controversy of Prince Harry’s charity.

On Monday night, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared some exciting news about her upcoming brand launch.

Her launch comes after Harry resigned as patron of Sentebale charity alongside co-founder, Prince Seeiso.

Meghan stated in her letter, "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional. I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home.”

Related: Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work

She added, "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week. Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden.”

The items of her brand will go live this for the US fans.

Notably, Meghan’s newsletter was distributed to As Ever subscribers on March 31, coinciding with ongoing reports surrounding her husband’s departure from Sentebale.

Related: Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy

King Felipe forced to issue formal apology in key meeting
King Felipe forced to issue formal apology in key meeting
Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work
Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returns to Instagram after son's birthday drama
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returns to Instagram after son's birthday drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William Mother's Day video features new royal member
Kate Middleton, Prince William Mother's Day video features new royal member
King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised
King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy
Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy