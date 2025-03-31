Royal

Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of harassment by his African charity, Sentebale chairperson

Prince Harry seemingly responded to the bombshell allegations made by his African charity foundation Sentebale's chairman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, against his wife Meghan Markle.

According to the chairperson the Duchess of Sussex, who had not been expected to attend the polo match, showed up at the polo Stadium on short notice alongside, Serena Williams, in April last year. 

The tension arose between the chairperson and Meghan when she rudely instructed the official to move away from Prince Harry during the photo session at the end of the game. 

Now, an insider reported to The Telegraph that shortly after the awkward exchange and Sophie's accusations, Harry sent an "unpleasant" and "imperious" letter to Sophie to take her words back about his life partner. 

In his message, the father-of-two requested the chairperson to debunk the rumors surrounding Meghan's reputation. 

Sophie, who felt insulted and disrespected during the charity event said she did not wish to "become an extension of the Sussex PR machine."

In response, Harry contacted Sophie personally to complain about her actions. 

Despite these ongoing speculations, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have publicly addressed the controversy. 

