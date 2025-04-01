Royal

King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work

King Charles III carries out key event at Windsor Castle after returning back to work

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work

King Charles has performed the first royal duty by hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle after a short hospital stay last week.

This key event marked the British monarch’s first royal engagement after suffering a health scare due to cancer treatment side effects.

As per GB News, Charles honoured prominent leaders including his friend Alan Titchmarsh, who received a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.

During the event, World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was recognised for her work by receiving an MBE for services to athletics.

According to the media outlet, his majesty will carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings in the upcoming days after resuming work.


Related: Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of the busy state visit to Italy next week.

On April 2, Charles is set to fulfil official duties and meetings at Buckingham Palace and hold his weekly audience with the Prime Minister.

The next day, he will celebrate the 80th anniversary of humanitarian air operator Mission Aviation Fellowship during an event at RAF Northolt in West London.

Moreover, Queen Camilla and Charles will kick off their trip to Italy from April 7 to 10.

Related: King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised

Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama
King Felipe forced to issue formal apology in key meeting
King Felipe forced to issue formal apology in key meeting
Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work
Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returns to Instagram after son's birthday drama
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returns to Instagram after son's birthday drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William Mother's Day video features new royal member
Kate Middleton, Prince William Mother's Day video features new royal member
King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised
King Charles resumes work days after being hospitalised
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's role in Sentebale charity feud
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
King Felipe launches ‘Wake Up, Spain’s 5th edition after Letizia’s state visit
Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August