King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work

King Charles has performed the first royal duty by hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle after a short hospital stay last week.
This key event marked the British monarch’s first royal engagement after suffering a health scare due to cancer treatment side effects.
As per GB News, Charles honoured prominent leaders including his friend Alan Titchmarsh, who received a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.
During the event, World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was recognised for her work by receiving an MBE for services to athletics.
According to the media outlet, his majesty will carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings in the upcoming days after resuming work.
A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of the busy state visit to Italy next week.
On April 2, Charles is set to fulfil official duties and meetings at Buckingham Palace and hold his weekly audience with the Prime Minister.
The next day, he will celebrate the 80th anniversary of humanitarian air operator Mission Aviation Fellowship during an event at RAF Northolt in West London.
Moreover, Queen Camilla and Charles will kick off their trip to Italy from April 7 to 10.
