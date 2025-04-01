Royal

Meghan Markle makes surprising move after King Charles returns to work

The Duchess of Sussex finally reveals glimpse of mansion, which she shares with Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
Meghan Markle has made a shocking move after her estranged father-in-law King Charles returns back to work.

Last week, the British monarch, 76, was hospitalised due to the side effects of his cancer treatment.

On Monday night, the Duchess of Sussex posted an exclusive photo, finally showing a glimpse of her mansion.

She reportedly opted against filming Netflix show inside her Montecito mansion for privacy reasons.

Meghan, 43, shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo with her dog Mia to promote the launch of her lifestyle brand.

She posted the picture just hours after sending out her As Ever newsletter to subscribers.

“This is our week @aseverofficial BTS from the shoot at my house (Hi Mia!),” caption of the post read.

The picture of Meghan's home, which she shares with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, comes after Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles is ready to resume work and royal engagements after taking rest.

As per Express UK, his majesty went to his study to work on his state papers after getting discharged from the hospital.

Moreover, Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a trip tot Italy from April 7 to 10.

