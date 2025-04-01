Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements

The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped special highlights from their recent royal engagements

  • April 01, 2025


Princess Kate and Prince William have captivated fans with a series of special highlights from their recent royal engagements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram account's stories section on Monday to share unforgettable moments on recent engagements in the month of March.

In the first story, the cover image dropped along with a text, “Welcome To March Rewind.”

The future King and Queen of Britain started the month's highlight by offering a glimpse of Prince William's message on ST. David’s Day.

Another story featured William’s visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities Together.

The story highlighted the Prince of Wales’s special royal engagement at Mental Health Innovations.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s outing at Commonwealth Day also featured prominently in the month’s royal highlights.

They also dropped the glimpses of Prince William’s high spirits as he joined the athletes in Willenhall.

Furthermore, Kensington Palace added the moment when the Prince and Princess presented the Earthshot Winner at The Principality Stadium in Wales.

Princess Kate's St. Patrick's Day celebration was also included in the shared monthly highlights, along with Prince William’s special visit to Estonia.

The Palace also shared William’s inspiring day in Homewards, Aberdeen.

The royal couple concluded the busy month with the celebration of Mother’s Day by sharing a meaningful motive.

Lastly, Princess Kate and Prince William expressed gratitude to all the contributors on their special engagements during the month of March.

