Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond

Prince Harry reportedly 'went completely ballistic' at Princess Eugenie after learning about her new friendship.
As per The Sun, it is reported that the Duke of Sussex has cut ties with his cousin, the Princess of York, after she was spotted out with former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.
The outlet confirmed that the claim was confirmed by Morgan.
Speaking about the rift between Harry and Eugenie, he said, "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London.”
Morgan went on to share, “I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."
To note, in 2023, Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were spotted leaving The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill after a long lunch with Morgan and James Blunt.
Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Harry's closest allies within the royal family as she continued to support him, even after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.
