Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly becoming 'increasingly irrelevant' with their 'scheming' tactics

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024


Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have once again shocked the royal family with their announcement.

The lovebirds, who have stepped back from their senior Royal duties, have been dropping major updates about their lives recently.

Meghan and Harry’s announcements frequently overlap with the significant events in the Royal Family's calendar, as observed by a leading Royal expert.

A former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are becoming "increasingly irrelevant" with their latest moves.

Jennie explained, "I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?”

She continued, "It's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements. But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."

Harry and Meghan recently had a product launch event, which clashed with Trooping the Colour.

Royal News

Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis