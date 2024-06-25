Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have once again shocked the royal family with their announcement.
The lovebirds, who have stepped back from their senior Royal duties, have been dropping major updates about their lives recently.
Meghan and Harry’s announcements frequently overlap with the significant events in the Royal Family's calendar, as observed by a leading Royal expert.
A former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are becoming "increasingly irrelevant" with their latest moves.
Jennie explained, "I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?”
She continued, "It's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements. But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."
Harry and Meghan recently had a product launch event, which clashed with Trooping the Colour.