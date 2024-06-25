Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby

The Kalki 2898 AD director Kamal Haasan revealed that superstar Deepika Padukone’s upcoming child will become an aspiring filmmaker someday.
During a discussion titled the Kalki Chronicles, Kamal and the Chennai Express star indulged in a banter.
Deep revealed Nag Ashwin’s child-like antics in the chat, “I was in Bombay. It was a long break because we were shooting in different schedules. I hadn’t heard from him in a while. I see this missed call from Nagi and I wondered what happened. He said, ‘I just called to tell you we shot our first day with Kamal sir.’ And I was ‘Like a child.”’
Kamal then chimed in pointing out at Deepika’s baby bump, “That’s what made this film. That child. We hope this child will also make a film someday.”
The veteran’s latest statement left everyone in splits.
Deepika, who is married Ranveer Singh in an intimate wedding affair in Lake Camo Italy back in 2018, announced pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on February 29, 2024.
“September 2024…Deepika and Ranveer,” the post read.
Despite being in the last phases of her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone made it a point to attend promotional events for her forthcoming thriller titled Kalki 2898 AD with her adorable baby bump on display.
