Sabrina Carpenter brings ‘special’ pal onstage for surprise duet

Sabrina Carpenter has set the internet ablaze with her “special” duet with a friend during Los Angeles concert.
She brought Christina Aguilera onstage during Short n’ Sweet tour stop on Friday night, November 15, 2024.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Please Please Please crooner penned, “LA night 1 was so so special. I’ll never forget it :’) see you tomorrow at the forum for night 2.”
Sabrina also paid a gushing tribute to her pal Christina on social media by posting a clip from their electrifying performance.
The Espresso singer credited Christina for making her fall in love with “pop music.”
She captioned another post, “LA night 1 thank you @xtina for coming out last night, giving everyone (me included) the surprise of our lives, and for being one of the main reasons i love + wanted to make pop music, i adore you to no end!!!!!! mouth afuckingape!!!!”
The pop musicians performed epic renditions of Christina’s hit tracks Ain’t No Other Man and What A Girl Wants.
In addition to this surprise duet, Sabrina is set to headline two more shows this weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday and Sunday.