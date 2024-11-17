Victoria Beckham shares nostalgic memory of Paris date with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a sweet story about a '90s date in Paris with husband David Beckham.
While promoting her new fragrance line Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrance Suite 302, the Spice Girl alum shared an adorable anecdote about her date night with the former English football team captain.
She started her Instagram video, Victoria can be seen sitting on a luxurious couch, talking about her time with David in the 90s together.
The fashion designer said, "It really takes me back," adding, "There’s something so glamorous about Paris — it feels very opulent… so sexy."
She recalled, "I remember when we came here in the '90s. I remember ordering a bottle of wine, like a really special bottle of wine. Back in the day was when we would struggle to finish a bottle of wine, the two of us," she continued, jokingly adding, "We don't seem to have any problem with that now."
Reflecting on her date, she said everything was "so over the top," mentioning that the "heavy tobacco smell" in Suite 302 is very Parisian which took her back to the '90s and honouring the extravagant period in her life.
"The heavy drapery, the velvet couches, the color palettes, the little tassels on the chairs. I love the way that we have bottled all those elements and put them together to create Suite 302," she detailed.
She shared about the Parisian venue "I love being back here — I definitely say this is our happy place. I love the people, I love the energy, of course I love the wine," adding, "Who doesn't?"
The fashion designer added, "I really wanted to capture both how I felt at this time, and how David felt at this time as well. This is about the two of us. This is about our special quality time in Paris in the '90s. It's Suite 302."
To note, Victoria Beckham launched her beauty line in 2019.