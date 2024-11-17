'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott hints at third part after sequel success

Director Ridley Scott has hinted at the possibility of a third Gladiator film following the highly praised sequel, which critics have described as both 'watchable and spectacular.'
While conversing with The Time, the filmmaker, 86, opened up about his future project, revealing that he is already planning for another movie just days after Gladiator II's release.
Ridley also shared that his plans included a western inspired by The Proposition and a new thriller.
Upon asking about his plans for Gladiator III he said, “'I've written 12 pages.”
To note, the sequel of Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington garnered immense praise from critics as they described it as 'watchable and spectacular'.
The reviewers noted that Denzel ‘stole the entire’ film as they lauded his captivating performance.
In an action-packed blockbuster thriller, Paul took the lead role as the vengeful Roman Empire heir-turned-Gladiator, and Denzel was portrayed as the sly and ambitious Mecrinus.
The 69-year-old actor received praise for his 'pure camp' delivery, as his performance was described as 'palpably revelling' in portraying a 'smug, self-satisfied schemer.'
Gladiator II was released in the UK on November 18 2024 and set to release in the US on November 22, after the film’s prequel was released in 2000.
Filming began on the sequel in May 2023 and wrapped in January 2024.