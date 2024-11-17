Diddy faces new allegations of witness tampering and blackmail from jail

Court documents alleged that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been attempting to intimidate and blackmail witnesses involved in his trial, despite being incarcerated.
As per Mirror, the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul is trying to extort victims and potential witnesses in an attempt to influence public opinion from jail.
On Friday the new court filing, the prosecutor requested the judge to reject the latest bail request.
The prosecutors wrote, "The defendant has shown repeatedly - even while in custody - that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions.”
In the court filing, prosecutors revealed that it could be found from his actions that Combs seeks to coerce victims and witnesses that would benefit his defence.
As per the prosecutor, the musician was accused of breaking rules soon after he was taken into custody in Brooklyn.
To note, Combs has pleaded not guilty in charges of blackmailing and abusing women for years and also silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.
However, the singer’s lawyer requested the third time to bail singer after the rejection of two previous attempts, including a $ 50 million bail proposal.
They said in the request that Combs should be released prior to his trial on May 5, 2025 so he could better prepare for it