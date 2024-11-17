Entertainment

Taylor Swift rocks 3rd Toronto Eras tour show with surprise mashups, star-studded crowd

Taylo Swift was joined by Gracie Abrams on stage for a surprise mashup during 3rd Eras Tour show in Toronto

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Taylor Swift continues to rock Toronto!

The Lover crooner set the stage on fire during her 3rd Eras Tour show in Toronto, delivering an electrifying performance at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, November 16.

Swift treated the sold-out and star-studded crowd with her career-spanning 45-song setlist, including two surprise mashups.

Gracie Abrams once again joined the Grammy winner to perform an acoustic guitar mashup of their song us. and Swift's 1989 album’s track Out of the Woods.

Later on, Swift performed a solo acoustic piano mashup of You're On Your Own, Kid from Midnights and long story short from Evermore.

Among the famous faces in the crowd were Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, who was joing with her husband, and Zooey Deschanel along with fiance Jonathan Scott.

Following the show, Hargitay also posted a cute snap on Instagram featuring herself and husband at the concert.

During the first Eras Tour show in Toronto on November 14, The 14-time Grammy winner mesmerized the crowd with surprise mashups of My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys with This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things on guitar, and False God with tis the damn season on piano.

Meanwhile, on November 15, Swift delivered two more mashups blending, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Mine on guitar, followed by evermore and Peter on piano.

Taylor Swift will end the Eras Tour with three more shows in Toronto and then three final shows in Vancouver.

