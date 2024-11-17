Zach Bryan’s ex Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia makes new claims about singer

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is making headlines with new details about her relationship with Zach Bryan!
The American internet personality, who made several allegations against the Pink Skies singer, including emotional abuse, on Friday, November 15, revealed in a since-deleted TikTok comment that the Bryan was planning to tie the knot with her.
She told her followers that the country singer had already picked out an engagement ring during the time they were in a relationship.
The revelation was posted on her Friday TikTok video comment section.
Chickenfry went on to claim that her “biggest celebrity crush,” while she was in a relationship with Bryan, texted her a few months back, however, the BFF podcast co-host turned them down, only after which she found out that Zach Bryan has been “cheating the whole time.”
Laughing off about that time, Brianna LaPaglia said, “The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha,” reported the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, some sources revealed that the I Remember Everything singer had a bad reputation in the industry way before his ex-girlfriend tarnished his image with multiple allegations.
“He is a horrible person. He’s so mean to everybody on his team. He’s just kind of an a–hole,” told the source.
Furthermore, Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia also said that she had a very hard year with Zach Bryan, alleging that he made her go through an emotional turmoil during their relationship.