Adele shares huge life update ahead of last Las Vegas residency show

Adele has a thrilling news to share just a few days before concluding her exciting Weekends with Adele Las Vegas concert residency.
The Skyfall singer, who has just two shows left before she bids farewell to her final concert residency in Las Vegas on November 23, shared an exciting life update during her Friday, November 15, concert.
During the show, the singer flaunted her giant engagement ring on stage, making the audience thrilled.
The Easy on Me songstress to the Caesar’s Palace’s concert venue, the Colosseum, on Friday night, and put the stage on fire with her thrilling performance, mesmerizing her fans just like she always does.
However, this time, what took the center stage was not Adele’s performance, but the huge engagement ring that she constantly flaunted in front of the fans.
The singer, while performing her song, I Drink Wine, sang the lyrics, "I need some substance in my life, somethin' real / somethin' that feels true,” and doing so, she ran her diamond-clad finger through her hair.
Her enthusiast fans were quick to guess that she may have got “somethin’ real/ somethin’ that feels true” in real life.
Moreover, Adele will perform her last two Las Vegas shows on November 22 and 23, 2024.