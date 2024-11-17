Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz makes bold return to ‘single life’ after Channing Tatum breakup

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dated for three years before calling it quits in October 2024

  • November 17, 2024
Zoë Kravitz is owning “single life” after parting ways with Channing Tatum!

The cherished celebrity couple, who first encountered each other on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, began dating in 2021, and by 2023, the couple was engaged. However, Tatum and the Big Little Lies actress called off their engagement in October this year.

Making a comeback into her single life, the American actress on Friday night, November 15, was spotted partying after splitting from the actor, reported Page Six.

After spending an exciting night out in West Hollywood, California, the actress was seen leaving Van Morgan’s house party at 2 a.m. She was spotted with actress Dianna Agron in a car.

Maintaining a low-key appearance, The Batman actress sported an all-black ensemble, while Agron exuded glamour in a white tee that she paired with a black upper.

P.. The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID
P.. The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum still remain “in touch” after calling things off.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” said the insider.

They continued to add that the duo has handled the breakup very maturely when they realized that being friends is a better option than romantic partners.

The former couple’s film, Blink Twice, hit the theaters on August 23, 2024.

