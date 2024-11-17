Entertainment

Kylie Jenner looks angelic in new makeup-free look

The Kylie Cosmetic founder flaunted a makeup-free look in her new post on social media

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Kylie Jenner looked breathtaking in new social media post.

The Kardashians star decided to surprise fans with a makeup-free look on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a short clip of herself kissing a can of Sprinter vodka seltzer, tagging the brand.

In another post, Kylie can be seen opening the tangerine can with the caption, "Nothing like it."

Kylie Jenner looks angelic in new makeup-free look

The Kylie Cosmetic founder donned a cozy black hoodie and dainty earrings for the makeup-free look.

In March, she launched her alcohol brand, Sprinter. During the launch, her brand offered flavours such as black cherry, peach, grapefruit and lime.

Kylie said at that time, "Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can.”

She continued, "Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot."

After the makeup-free look, the mother-of-two posted a mirror selfie next day.

She wore a cropped trench coat and miniskirt paired with knee-high boots in the viral photo. 

