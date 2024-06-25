Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two kids, Misha and Zain

  June 25, 2024
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two kids, Misha and Zain 

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput opened up about her first pregnancy and the challenges that came with it.

In talks with Prakhar Ke Pravachan, the star’s wife narrated the painful story of her first pregnancy, “I was 4 months pregnant and had gone for sonography when the doctor asked me to lie down.”

“The doctor related that I was already dilated and could lose my baby at any moment,” she added.

“Mira continued, “I rushed to the hospital where I had to undergo a procedure and was asked to be on bed rest for the next few months.”

“Out of these three months I had spent two and a half months in the hospital,” the mom of two elaborated.

Later, Mira also spilled about how her husband helped her get through the ordeal, “Shahid spoke to my daughters and made arrangements for me in the house. When my parents came to surprise me, I was so overwhelmed that that I had my contractions and was back in the hospital again.”

“When Misha was born, the doctor said please thank whoever you believe in because this is a miracle,” the diva revealed.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput, who was from outside the industry in July 2015.  

