Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Halsey made a glamorous style statement at the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of her film MaXXXine at the TCLK Chinese theatres on Monday, June 24.

The film premiere marked the pop star’s first appearance since sharing details about her Lupus diagnosis via social media.

The Without Me singer turned heads at the glitzy carpet while rubbing shoulders with her MaXXXine co-star Mia Roth. 

She decked up in a sparkling gold skirt set with sleeveless, crop tops and cutouts at the hips.

In makeup, the Now or Never crooner got done a sultry cat eye with big curly hair to complement her look.

For the unversed, MaXXXine was announced at the prequel's Pearls World premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September last year.

First look from the movie had been shared on Twitter on May 1, 2023, which featured Goth and Halsey walking down a Hollywood street in the middle of the night channeling their 80's character.

Meet tabby @a24 @maxxxinemovie - in theatres july 5th,” Halsey had cap0tioned the June 11 Instagram post.

On the personal front, Halsey over the course of years walked the tightrope of dating in the public eye with utmost grace and poise 

