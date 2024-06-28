Entertainment

Taylor Swift ex-Joe Alwyn warns Travis Kelce of being next song target

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in May 2017 and broke up after six years in April 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn has some words of wisdom for her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, a source close to Joe Alwyn reveals what advice Alwyn would give to Kelce to avoid becoming the subject of one of her infamous breakup songs.

“The only advice Joe would probably ever give Travis is to keep treating Taylor right so that he doesn’t become fodder for some song, because her fans will never let him live it down!” the source shared.

The insider noted that there are no hard feelings between Alwyn and Swift, who dated for over six years before their split in April 2023

Referring to Taylor’s habit of writing diss track for her exes, the source shared, “Joe knew what he was getting into when he was dating Taylor. Her history regarding writing songs about past relationships wasn’t a problem for him.”

However, Swift quickly moved on, having a brief romance with Matty Healy, before starting a whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce in July 2023, which still continues to blossom.

