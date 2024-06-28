Jennifer Garner cries her heart out at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony

Jennifer Garner could not handle her daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony well!
Violet, who Garner shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, recently graduated from high school leaving her mommy emotional.
Taking to Instagram previously, the Deadpool and Wolverine star dropped a carousal of from Violet's grad ceremony which featured her crying.
The post also included a video of the actress crying on flight while she spoke to someone behind the camera.
Also in a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the proud mom revealed, “I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it.”
The Yes Day star admitted, “Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything.”
“By the time the graduation ceremony came I was just happy and extremely proud on the day,” she added.
The star’s mom Patricia Ann Garner was also a guest with her on the show where she shared her own experience of when Garner and her two other daughters left home.
“ I howled when Garner set out for college. I thought she will never come back,” Patricia added.