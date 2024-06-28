Entertainment

Jennifer Garner cries her heart out at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony

Jennifer Garner gets emotional at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Jennifer Garner could not handle her daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony well!

Violet, who Garner shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, recently graduated from high school leaving her mommy emotional.

Taking to Instagram previously, the Deadpool and Wolverine star dropped a carousal of from Violet's grad ceremony which featured her crying.


The post also included a video of the actress crying on flight while she spoke to someone behind the camera.

Also in a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the proud mom revealed, “I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it.”

The Yes Day star admitted, “Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything.”

“By the time the graduation ceremony came I was just happy and extremely proud on the day,” she added.

The star’s mom Patricia Ann Garner was also a guest with her on the show where she shared her own experience of when Garner and her two other daughters left home.

“ I howled when Garner set out for college. I thought she will never come back,” Patricia added. 

