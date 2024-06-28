Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake has officially parted ways with his sprawling piece of land in Franklin, Tennessee.
The Man of the Woods singer sold his nearly 127-acre widespread land for $8 million, twice the price he bought it for, as per listing.
Along with incredible views of Leipers Creek Valley, the expansive land comprises of 50 acres of wildlife food plots and pastures. In addition to that, a fishing pond, spring creeks and trails are also accessible on-site.
The singer purchased the land from a local philanthropist and preservationist, Aubrey Preston, as reported by PEOPLE.
“Both of us share that love of Tennessee and enjoyed how we grew up, on land,” told Preston revealing the mutual admiration that he and Timberlake have for their home state.
The sale happened shortly before the Selfish singer, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour was arrested on DWI charges.
An insider disclosed that Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have moved on from the arrest and that “they have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead.”