Entertainment

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake sold out his Tennessee land for twice the purchase price

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Justin Timberlake sold out his Tennessee land for twice the purchase price
Justin Timberlake sold out his Tennessee land for twice the purchase price

Justin Timberlake has officially parted ways with his sprawling piece of land in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Man of the Woods singer sold his nearly 127-acre widespread land for $8 million, twice the price he bought it for, as per listing.

Along with incredible views of Leipers Creek Valley, the expansive land comprises of 50 acres of wildlife food plots and pastures. In addition to that, a fishing pond, spring creeks and trails are also accessible on-site.

The singer purchased the land from a local philanthropist and preservationist, Aubrey Preston, as reported by PEOPLE.

“Both of us share that love of Tennessee and enjoyed how we grew up, on land,” told Preston revealing the mutual admiration that he and Timberlake have for their home state.

The sale happened shortly before the Selfish singer, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour was arrested on DWI charges.

An insider disclosed that Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have moved on from the arrest and that “they have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead.”

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America

Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Entertainment News

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Patrick Mahomes soaks up Spanish sun with wife Brittany, family
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘supportive’ daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Billy Ray Cyrus takes daughter Noah Cyrus’ ‘advice’ amid Firerose split
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Nicole Kidman graces Balenciaga Couture show with daughter Sunday
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Malika Andrews shares insights of working in a ‘male-dominated’ industry