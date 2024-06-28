Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian opens up about spending quality moments with her kids

Khloe Kardashian is a mom to a son Tatum and daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson

  June 28, 2024
Khloe Kardashian is a mom to a son Tatum and daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is a mom to a son Tatum and daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson 

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly no issues in hanging out at  home with her two little ones, True and Tatum.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the  reality TV star got candid about how much time she is spending at home with her kids.

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy.' Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends, but for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids," she said in a confessional.

Khloe further added, "But there's gonna be a time that my kids are gonna want to choose their friends over me. And right now, when I have the opportunity and the privilege of having dinner with my kids every night, I'm going to take advantage of that."

"In 15 years, my kids are never going to be like, ‘I really wish you worked more. I really remember that time that you were at work late.’ They're going to be like, ‘Why the f--- weren't you there?’" she elaborated. 

The mom of two further explained that her parenting style is truly different from that of her sisters. 

Kris Jenner wishes ‘supportive’ daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday