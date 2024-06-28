'Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd teams up with HBO, BBC for new series 'Lions'

HBO and the BBC are joining forces to produce Lions, a six-episode series created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd, who is the master mind behind the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer.
The logline of the new series reads, “When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.”
Gadd expressed his excitement on the opportunity to create his very own HBO show, in a press release statement on Thursday, June 27.
"I'm thrilled to be working with HBO and the BBC on 'Lions'," Gadd said in a statement.
“Ordering a[n] HBO box set of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood. Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows,” he added.
Gadd further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the HBO team, including Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley, and Clint LaVigne, for believing in his new project and its complex characters, Ruben and Niall.
“I cannot wait to get started,” he concluded.
Richard Gadd’s recent Netflix miniseries Baby Reindeer was premiered on Netflix on 11, April 2024.
Lions is set to begin production soon, with a release date yet to be announced.