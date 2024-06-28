Entertainment

Pregnant Lala Kent shares 4D ulttrasound image of her soon-to-be born baby

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Lala Kent expressed her excitement over her unborn baby girl months before her arrival in a social media update.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram stories and dropped an unseen ultrasound picture of her unborn baby girl.

“ Baby S, we can't wait to welcome you to our family,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Back in April, Kent during an Amazon Live session announced she was expecting her second child. 

“I went to a doctor, they put a little tube up there with the goods, and I get what I get, so I didn't get embryos created like they do with IVF,” she said.

A month later the actress made her pregnancy Instagram official with a monochrome picture of her growing belly as her toddler held onto it, “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned.

During an interview with People, Lala Kent broke all the silence about her pregnancy the second time around and how it was different from her very first.

“It's a lot different from my first pregnancy because then, I was kind of hunkered down,” the star added.

“I have a toddler to chase after as well, so that adds an element of difference from the first time," Lala Kent went on explaining. 

