Lupita Nyong'o reveals making 'pitch' to Taylor Swift to use 'Shake It Off'

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on requesting Taylor Swift for using her song in 'Little Monster'

  June 28, 2024
Lupita Nyong’o has some beans to spill regarding the use Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off in her movie Little Monster.

During the latest episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the Black Panther actress was questioned whether it was true that Nyong’o reached out the Cruel Summer songstress for asking permission to use her song.

“Correct. Yes,” the actress revealed.

When the producers told her they could not get the rights to Shake It Off, the Oscar winner decided to unveil before Swift what the song meant to her.

“I decided, OK, I'm going to go, I'm going to make a pitch. I'm going to let Taylor know what this song means to me," said Nyong’o.

She told her the story of “how it lifted me from an almost depression,” and the next thing she knew that “It was cleared.”

"When I was working in London on Star Wars, I was going through a lot of self-doubt because it was the second thing I had done," noted the Queen of Katwe actress.

She went on opening up that her best friend came to London and Taylor had just released Shake It Off and her friend played it for her to get her “spirits high.”

“We just jumped on my bed and we just danced and danced, and it lifted my spirits,” recalled Nyong’o as the music worked its magic.

In Little Monster, Nyong’o played a school teacher with the responsibility to protect the students from a zombie invasion. The character sang songs like Shake It Off to keep the children calm amid chaos.

