Entertainment

Kevin Costner opens up about 'crushing’ divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's nearly two-decade-long marriage came to an end in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Kevin Costner opens up about crushing’ divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has opened up about his 'crushing' divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, that left him hurt.

Costner recently sat down for an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on Thursday, where he discussed the end of his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt," he revealed.

The Yellowstone actor went on to share, "But I go forward. I have no choice my children are looking at me."

"So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are,” he added.

Moreover, Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's nearly two-decade-long marriage came to an end in 2023.

The couple started dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2004. They have three children together, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

According to the divorce filing, the couple had been separated since April 11, 2023.

On the work front, Kevin Costner 's new flick Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will release in theaters on June 28, while Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America

Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Entertainment News

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Patrick Mahomes soaks up Spanish sun with wife Brittany, family
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘supportive’ daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Billy Ray Cyrus takes daughter Noah Cyrus’ ‘advice’ amid Firerose split
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra break silence on alleged ‘gold fraud’ case
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Camila Cabello is ‘tired’ of her songs: DETAILS
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
'Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, Sam Phillips confirm romance with PDA-packed outing
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Nick Jonas enjoys Australian day out with daughter Malti Marie
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Dick Van Dyke reacts on filming ‘Mary Poppins’ with Julie Andrews
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Nicole Kidman graces Balenciaga Couture show with daughter Sunday
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Emma Myers spills beans on ‘Wednesday’ season 2: ‘My body will be buried’