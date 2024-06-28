Kevin Costner opens up about 'crushing’ divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has opened up about his 'crushing' divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, that left him hurt.
Costner recently sat down for an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on Thursday, where he discussed the end of his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt," he revealed.
The Yellowstone actor went on to share, "But I go forward. I have no choice my children are looking at me."
"So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are,” he added.
Moreover, Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's nearly two-decade-long marriage came to an end in 2023.
The couple started dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2004. They have three children together, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.
According to the divorce filing, the couple had been separated since April 11, 2023.
On the work front, Kevin Costner 's new flick Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 will release in theaters on June 28, while Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.