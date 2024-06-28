Sania Mirza drops glimpse form her tennis camp tour

Sania Mirza channeled her inner athlete at the tennis camp tour accompanied by her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Indian trailblazer dropped pictures from the tennis academy in Hyderabad.
The first photo was an epic show of the mom-son duo standing beside the court where Mirza looked away from the camera wearing her favorite ‘I got a feeling I’m Gonna be Alright’ written.
Her son therefore made a goofy expression as he looked straight into the camera.
In the second click, the mom of one lovingly had her gaze fixed on her son while he stuck his tongue out.
She for the day wore her tennis cap with her hair tied in a messy bun.
" YES," Mirza captioned her post.
Mirza’s die-hard fans could not stop gushing over the diva, in the comments section of her post.
One fan wrote, “ You absolutely are more than alright.”
The second penned,” All the best to the next gen champion.”
“ So cute my ladooos,” the third expressed.
“ Ace everything in life,” another effused.
Sania Mirza has lately been a hot topic of gossip since her divorce with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.