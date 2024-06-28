Zac Efron reveals shock details of iconic ‘Bet On It’ dance from ‘HSM2'

Zac Efron disclosed shocking details of his iconic Bet On It dance from High School Musical 2.
The actor shared new tidbits with his A Family Affair co-star Joey King in an interview for Netflix, reminiscing about the memorable scene of 2007 Disney Channel sequel.
“I thought I invented that dance move, by the way. You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do on the day,” he revealed.
Zac went on to share, “Like, the director, he was just like, 'Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?'"
“I was like, ‘I don’t know, we're on a golf course.’ That was all improv. We shot, I think, the whole song in three hours,” the Baywatch actor added.
Zac played Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star who falls for new girl Gabriella Montez, played by Vanessa Hudgens, in the movie musical trilogy.
Moreover, Troy's angry dance to Bet On It has since become one of the most memorable moments in the movie, with many fans recreating the dance on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Zac Efron’s Netflix film A Family Affair, alongside King and Nicole Kidman will premiere on Friday on June 28, 2024.