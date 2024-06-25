Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her

Victoria Beckham’s £6,000 worth gifts to Meghan Markle gave her no financial “benefit” in sales.
Tom Bower claimed in the newly released book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, that the fashion designer gave Meghan a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham.
“Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey…Victoria’s style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the president’s official visit to London,” he explained.
Even when the two most influential women wore her pieces, she could not generate any sales.
Tom explained, “The financial benefit was nil.”
According to the author only one item turned out to be a mega success for Victoria out of all the things she gifted Meghan.
He added, “The only success in 2019 was a £1,400 handbag that had been displayed by Meghan.”
Tom even claimed that the Suits star was “irritated” that the Spice Girls star had “considerably more wealth” than her.