Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her

Victoria Beckham gifted £6,000 worth coat, dress, boots and a handbag to Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Victoria Beckham’s £6,000 worth gifts to Meghan Markle gave her no financial “benefit” in sales.

Tom Bower claimed in the newly released book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, that the fashion designer gave Meghan a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham.

“Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey…Victoria’s style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the president’s official visit to London,” he explained.

Even when the two most influential women wore her pieces, she could not generate any sales.

Tom explained, “The financial benefit was nil.”

According to the author only one item turned out to be a mega success for Victoria out of all the things she gifted Meghan.

He added, “The only success in 2019 was a £1,400 handbag that had been displayed by Meghan.”

Tom even claimed that the Suits star was “irritated” that the Spice Girls star had “considerably more wealth” than her.

Royal News

Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis