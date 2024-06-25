Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

In a bid to replicate the success of One Direction, Simon Cowell has reportedly signed a significant deal with Netflix to produce a new talent show.
According to a source speaking to The Sun, Cowell is in the final stages of sealing a deal with Netflix for a new talent show, titled Simon Cowell: Midas Touch.
“Netflix is the perfect place for his new show and Box To Box, who are producing the series, have worked with them before,” the insider revealed.
They went on to share, “Simon and his team have been working so hard on getting the show off the ground and a final deal is so close now.”
Reflecting to the show’s title, the source chuckled, “The name of the show has given people a bit of a laugh.”
"Simon knows he is the best at what he does and calling his show Midas Touch gives a new meaning to blowing your own trumpet,” they further added.
Simon Cowell formed One Direction on his reality TV show The X Factor in 2010, and now he is determined to replicate their success.