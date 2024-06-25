Entertainment

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell has reportedly signed deal with Netflix for a new talent show 'Simon Cowell: Midas Touch'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Simon Cowell signs huge deal with Netflix to find next ‘One Direction’ band
Simon Cowell has reportedly signed deal with Netflix for a new talent show 'Simon Cowell: Midas Touch'

In a bid to replicate the success of One Direction, Simon Cowell has reportedly signed a significant deal with Netflix to produce a new talent show.

According to a source speaking to The Sun, Cowell is in the final stages of sealing a deal with Netflix for a new talent show, titled Simon Cowell: Midas Touch.

“Netflix is the perfect place for his new show and Box To Box, who are producing the series, have worked with them before,” the insider revealed.

They went on to share, “Simon and his team have been working so hard on getting the show off the ground and a final deal is so close now.”

Reflecting to the show’s title, the source chuckled, “The name of the show has given people a bit of a laugh.”

"Simon knows he is the best at what he does and calling his show Midas Touch gives a new meaning to blowing your own trumpet,” they further added.

Simon Cowell formed One Direction on his reality TV show The X Factor in 2010, and now he is determined to replicate their success.

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Entertainment News

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor cheers out loud at Taylor Swift's London concert: Watch
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift